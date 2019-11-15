Introducing MedMen Enterprises (CNSX:MMEN), The Stock That Tanked 75%

Even the best investor on earth makes unsuccessful investments. But it would be foolish to simply accept every extremely large loss as an inevitable part of the game. It must have been painful to be a MedMen Enterprises Inc. (CNSX:MMEN) shareholder over the last year, since the stock price plummeted 75% in that time. That'd be enough to make even the strongest stomachs churn. Because MedMen Enterprises hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 47% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

View our latest analysis for MedMen Enterprises

Given that MedMen Enterprises didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last twelve months, MedMen Enterprises increased its revenue by 228%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 75% over twelve months. Something weird is definitely impacting the stock price; we'd venture the company has destroyed value somehow. We'd recommend taking a very close look at the stock (and any available forecasts), before considering a purchase, because the share price is not correlated with the revenue growth, that's for sure. Of course, markets do over-react so share price drop may be too harsh.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

CNSX:MMEN Income Statement, November 15th 2019 More

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. You can see what analysts are predicting for MedMen Enterprises in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 11% in the last year, MedMen Enterprises shareholders might be miffed that they lost 75%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. With the stock down 47% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. Investors who like to make money usually check up on insider purchases, such as the price paid, and total amount bought. You can find out about the insider purchases of MedMen Enterprises by clicking this link.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.