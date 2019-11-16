Introducing Nam Cheong (SGX:N4E), The Stock That Collapsed 98%

Nam Cheong Limited (SGX:N4E) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 17% in the last month. But will that heal all the wounds inflicted over 5 years of declines? Unlikely. Five years have seen the share price descend precipitously, down a full 98%. So we don't gain too much confidence from the recent recovery. The important question is if the business itself justifies a higher share price in the long term.

We really feel for shareholders in this scenario. It's a good reminder of the importance of diversification, and it's worth keeping in mind there's more to life than money, anyway.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Nam Cheong became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

It could be that the revenue decline of 46% per year is viewed as evidence that Nam Cheong is shrinking. This has probably encouraged some shareholders to sell down the stock.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Nam Cheong shareholders are down 22% for the year, but the market itself is up 8.4%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 54% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Before spending more time on Nam Cheong it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

