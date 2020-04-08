Introducing Neo4j for Graph Data Science, the First Enterprise Graph Framework for Data Scientists

Organizations Can Address Previously Intractable Questions Using the Network Structures in Data for Better Analytics and Machine Learning

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neo4j Ⓡ, the leader in graph technology, announced the availability of Neo4j for Graph Data Science , the first data science environment built to harness the predictive power of relationships for enterprise deployments.

Graph data science helps solve problems from fraud to personalization and drug repurposing in various industries. Visualized in Neo4j Bloom. More

The unpredictability of the current economic climate underscores the need for organizations to get more value out of existing datasets, continually improve predictive accuracy and meet rapidly changing business requirements. Neo4j for Graph Data Science helps data scientists leverage highly predictive, yet largely underutilized relationships and network structures to answer unwieldy problems. Examples include user disambiguation across multiple platforms and contact points, identifying early interventions for complicated patient journeys and predicting fraud through sequences of seemingly innocuous behavior.

Neo4j for Graph Data Science combines a native graph analytics workspace and graph database with scalable graph algorithms and graph visualization for a reliable, easy-to-use experience. This framework enables data scientists to confidently operationalize better analytics and machine learning models that infer behavior based on connected data and network structures.

Alicia Frame, Lead Product Manager and Data Scientist at Neo4j, explained why Neo4j for Graph Data Science is the most expeditious way to generate better predictions.

"A common misconception in data science is that more data increases accuracy and reduces false positives," explained Frame. "In reality, many data science models overlook the most predictive elements within data – the connections and structures that lie within. Neo4j for Graph Data Science was conceived for this purpose – to improve the predictive accuracy of machine learning, or answer previously unanswerable analytics questions, using the relationships inherent within existing data."

Take fraud analysis, such as detecting identity fraud and fraud rings, as an example that spans areas from financial services and insurance to the government sector and tax evasion. Even the smallest predictive improvement translates into millions of dollars of savings. Neo4j for Graph Data Science makes it easier to make those incremental improvements without altering existing machine learning pipelines. Below are some simple steps illustrating how Neo4j for Graph Data Science fits into a fraud prediction workflow:

A data scientist can reveal suspicious groups of transactions using community detection algorithms, like Connected Components , to analyze behavior. They can then dive deeper by applying graph algorithms such as Betweenness Centrality or PageRank to uncover hidden structures such as accounts with unusual influence over the flow of money or information. An analyst could explore these clusters in an intuitive way and collaborate with fraud experts using Neo4j Bloom to infer which elements (i.e., features) are most likely predictive of criminal behavior. They can perform "what if" analyses or even chain "recipes" of graph algorithms together with a mutable in-memory workspace where their graphs are reshaped on-the-fly. Once the algorithmic recipes have been validated and understood, they can be used for machine learning models that are operationalized to proactively prevent – and not merely detect – fraud.

Neo4j for Graph Data Science enables data scientists to answer questions that are only addressable through understanding relationships and data structures. Graph algorithms are a subset of data science tools that capitalize on network structure to infer meaning and make predictions such as: