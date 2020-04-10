Introducing Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST), The Stock That Dropped 46% In The Last Year

It's nice to see the Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) share price up 24% in a week. But in truth the last year hasn't been good for the share price. After all, the share price is down 46% in the last year, significantly under-performing the market.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, Nexstar Media Group had to report a 41% decline in EPS over the last year. We note that the 46% share price drop is very close to the EPS drop. So it seems that the market sentiment has not changed much, despite the weak results. Rather, the share price has approximately tracked EPS growth.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. That said, we think earnings and revenue growth trends are even more important factors to consider. It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on Nexstar Media Group's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We'd be remiss not to mention the difference between Nexstar Media Group's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Dividends have been really beneficial for Nexstar Media Group shareholders, and that cash payout explains why its total shareholder loss of 45%, over the last year, isn't as bad as the share price return.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 4.8% in the twelve months, Nexstar Media Group shareholders did even worse, losing 45% (even including dividends) . Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 3.9%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 5 warning signs we've spotted with Nexstar Media Group (including 1 which is is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

