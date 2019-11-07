Introducing Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK), A Stock That Climbed 24% In The Last Year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) share price is up 24% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 8.4% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Zooming out, the stock is actually down 3.5% in the last three years.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 39%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 24% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:NFBK Past and Future Earnings, November 7th 2019

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY)'s TSR for the last year was 27%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Northfield Bancorp (Staten Island NY) shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 27% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 5.9% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

