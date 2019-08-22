Introducing Nueva Expresión Textil (BME:NXT), The Stock That Zoomed 130% In The Last Three Years

The worst result, after buying shares in a company (assuming no leverage), would be if you lose all the money you put in. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. For example, the Nueva Expresión Textil, S.A. (BME:NXT) share price has soared 130% in the last three years. How nice for those who held the stock! In the last week the share price is up 1.5%.

See our latest analysis for Nueva Expresión Textil

Given that Nueva Expresión Textil didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Nueva Expresión Textil's revenue trended up 23% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price performance has been pretty solid at 32% compound over three years. This suggests the market has recognized the progress the business has made, at least to a significant degree. Nonetheless, we'd say Nueva Expresión Textil is still worth investigating - successful businesses can often keep growing for long periods.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

BME:NXT Income Statement, August 22nd 2019 More

This free interactive report on Nueva Expresión Textil's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

Investors should note that there's a difference between Nueva Expresión Textil's total shareholder return (TSR) and its share price change, which we've covered above. Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. Nueva Expresión Textil hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of 132% exceeds its share price return of 130%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Nueva Expresión Textil shareholders are down 29% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 4.7%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 37%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: Nueva Expresión Textil may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with past earnings growth (and further growth forecast).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on ES exchanges.

We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material.



If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned. Thank you for reading.