Introducing OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX), The Stock That Soared 394% In The Last Three Years

While OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ:OPRX) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had particularly good run recently, with the share price falling 11% in the last quarter. But over the last three years the stock has shone bright like a diamond. In fact, the share price has taken off in that time, up 394%. So the recent fall doesn't do much to dampen our respect for the business. The thing to consider is whether there is still too much elation around the company's prospects.

OptimizeRx isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

OptimizeRx's revenue trended up 43% each year over three years. That's well above most pre-profit companies. In light of this attractive revenue growth, it seems somewhat appropriate that the share price has been rocketing, boasting a gain of 70% per year, over the same period. It's always tempting to take profits after a share price gain like that, but high-growth companies like OptimizeRx can sometimes sustain strong growth for many years. In fact, it might be time to put it on your watchlist, if you're not already familiar with the stock.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. You can see what analysts are predicting for OptimizeRx in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

OptimizeRx shareholders gained a total return of 1.4% during the year. But that return falls short of the market. If we look back over five years, the returns are even better, coming in at 26% per year for five years. Maybe the share price is just taking a breather while the business executes on its growth strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand OptimizeRx better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for OptimizeRx that you should be aware of before investing here.

