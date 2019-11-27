Introducing Paladin Energy (ASX:PDN), The Stock That Tanked 74%

Long term investing works well, but it doesn't always work for each individual stock. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Spare a thought for those who held Paladin Energy Limited (ASX:PDN) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 74%. And it's not just long term holders hurting, because the stock is down 56% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 40% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Paladin Energy isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last five years Paladin Energy saw its revenue shrink by 35% per year. That puts it in an unattractive cohort, to put it mildly. So it's not altogether surprising to see the share price down 24% per year in the same time period. We don't think this is a particularly promising picture. Of course, the poor performance could mean the market has been too severe selling down. That can happen.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

Investors in Paladin Energy had a tough year, with a total loss of 56%, against a market gain of about 23%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 24% over the last half decade. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

