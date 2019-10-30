Introducing PAX Global Technology (HKG:327), The Stock That Slid 56% In The Last Five Years

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the PAX Global Technology Limited (HKG:327) share price up 18% in a single quarter. But that doesn't change the fact that the returns over the last half decade have been disappointing. In that time the share price has delivered a rude shock to holders, who find themselves down 56% after a long stretch. Some might say the recent bounce is to be expected after such a bad drop. But it could be that the fall was overdone.

Check out our latest analysis for PAX Global Technology

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate half decade during which the share price slipped, PAX Global Technology actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 11% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

Because of the sharp contrast between the EPS growth rate and the share price growth, we're inclined to look to other metrics to understand the changing market sentiment around the stock.

Revenue is actually up 16% over the time period. So it seems one might have to take closer look at the fundamentals to understand why the share price languishes. After all, there may be an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:327 Income Statement, October 30th 2019 More

We know that PAX Global Technology has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? If you are thinking of buying or selling PAX Global Technology stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for PAX Global Technology the TSR over the last 5 years was -52%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

PAX Global Technology shareholders are up 1.5% for the year (even including dividends) . But that return falls short of the market. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it is certainly better than the yearly loss of about 14% endured over half a decade. It could well be that the business is stabilizing. Is PAX Global Technology cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.