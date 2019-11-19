Introducing Penumbra (NYSE:PEN), The Stock That Zoomed 151% In The Last Three Years

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But in contrast you can make much more than 100% if the company does well. To wit, the Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) share price has flown 151% in the last three years. Most would be happy with that. Also pleasing for shareholders was the 15% gain in the last three months. But this could be related to the strong market, which is up 6.6% in the last three months.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During three years of share price growth, Penumbra achieved compound earnings per share growth of 30% per year. We don't think it is entirely coincidental that the EPS growth is reasonably close to the 36% average annual increase in the share price. This observation indicates that the market's attitude to the business hasn't changed all that much. Quite to the contrary, the share price has arguably reflected the EPS growth.

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free interactive report on Penumbra's earnings, revenue and cash flow is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Pleasingly, Penumbra's total shareholder return last year was 36%. So this year's TSR was actually better than the three-year TSR (annualized) of 36%. These improved returns may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

