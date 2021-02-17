Introducing the People Who Will Shape Washington for the Next Generation

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Philip Elliott
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Lina Hidalgo; Adam Kinzinger; Jon Ossoff; Raphael Warnock; Ben Sasse; Ns&#xe9; Ufot
Lina Hidalgo; Adam Kinzinger; Jon Ossoff; Raphael Warnock; Ben Sasse; Nsé Ufot

Lina Hidalgo; Adam Kinzinger; Jon Ossoff; Raphael Warnock; Ben Sasse; Nsé Ufot Credit - Sharon Steinmannn—Bloomberg/Getty Images; Jacquelyn Martin—AP; Jessica McGowan—Getty Images; Paras Griffin—Getty Images; Kevin Dietsch—Pool/Getty Images; Lynsey Weatherspoon

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday.

When Sen. Ben Sasse got wind that his fellow Republicans were preparing to censure him — again — for not being a stronger apologist for Donald Trump, he didn’t need a pollster or consultant to guide him. Sasse, a Nebraska Republican and one of the most conservative members of the Senate, wouldn’t bend to meet the former President’s whims. Rather than seek forgiveness, Sasse called it exactly as he saw it: party insiders were “hacked off” that he showed an independence from a “cult of personality.”

“As a friend and fellow Republican, I want to shoot straight: I’m not going to spend any time trying to talk you out of another censure. I listen to Nebraskans every day and very few of them are as angry about life as some of the people on this committee. Not all of you. But a lot,” he said in a Feb. 4 video. A little more than a week later, he joined six other GOP Senators to say Trump’s conduct leading up to the Jan. 6 Capitol riot merited a conviction in his impeachment trial.

That sure-footedness and political acumen lands Sasse on this year’s TIME100 Next list. He’s one of nine exceptional political leaders who are breaking into the top echelons of U.S. politics, both here in Washington and in places like Houston and Atlanta.

The list is a nonpartisan affair, highlighting the work of Republicans like Sasse and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, for working to check Trump’s influence on their party, and Parker Poling for pulling off an amazing feat when not a single Republican seeking re-election to the House last year lost. Brian Hooks is spending hundreds of millions of dollars — much of it rounded up by billionaire Charles Koch — to change the country, including reforming the criminal justice system.

At the same time, newly elected Senators Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff delivered the Democrats their effective majority in the Upper Chamber. Nsé Ufot and her effort to register voters in Georgia arguably helped the Georgia Senators do that. Jake Sullivan is coordinating U.S. foreign policy from a corner office in the West Wing. And Lina Hidalgo is running the third-largest county in America at age 29.

And that’s why this enterprise isn’t just another list of folks under a certain age who are enjoying their privilege. Sure, Sasse’s PhD from Yale helps, and Ossoff’s graduate work at the London School of Economics doesn’t hurt. But the pedigree of the folks who make this list matter less than a shared experience and a unique character. Washington can be a lonely place at the top, and these climbers are coming up together, resting on their excellence and latent potential. They’ll never miss a chance for a win. But they also know memories in Washington are long, ambition without achievement is a lethal combination, and it’s always a smart idea to have the number of someone you trust at the ready.

Coming up with this list, now in its third year, is as much about the individuals we honor as it is about the writers, as curated by TIME100 Editorial Director Dan Macsai. Like the TIME100, this kid brother makes a point about bringing together curious pairings. Pricilla Chan writing about Hooks? Why not? Madeleine Albright writing about Sullivan, the National Security Adviser who is in the role she once worked for? Gold. Sen. Mitt Romney — a former Governor, presidential nominee and credible #NeverTrump leader — writing about Sasse? Absolutely.

Washington is a Byzantine place, where protocol and permission dictate so much. The TIME100 Next is as much a celebration of that formality as a hint at who might shake it up in years to come. If politics had a futures desk, this might be a good place to start reading as they place their bets in coming years.

Readers of this newsletter know I’m not one to clog your inboxes with shameless plugs for TIME projects. In fact, on most days, I’m sending you to our competition. But on this one, trust me: the list is worth considering. If nothing else, you’re going to look smart at the next Zoom dinner party when a guest drops the name of someone who is shaping our politics and is just starting to break through outside the Beltway.

Make sense of what matters in Washington. Sign up for the daily D.C. Brief newsletter.

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • Naked hotel guests in South Korea shocked to discover mirrored glass in sauna was actually see-through

    A newlywed South Korean couple say they are undergoing counselling after being told that the windows in the luxurious spa of their five-star resort hotel were of one-way glass – only to discover on the final day of their stay that they had been walking around naked in full view of other guests. The husband posted a complaint online about the Grand Josun Jeju Hotel, on the island of Jeju off the southern tip of the Korean Peninsula. He claimed that his wife had used the sauna on several occasions during their stay and had not bothered to use a towel to cover up because they had been told that the windows of the second-floor sauna were mirrored. “While taking a walk around the hotel on the last day of our stay, we discovered the interior was visible from the outside”, the Korea Times quoted the man as saying. “We could even see the writing on a thermometer inside the sauna. “There were a number of other guests using the facilities, including minors”. The guests, who have not been named, added that windows onto the showers and toilet facilities were also not protected by one-way glass. “My wife and I are currently undergoing psychotherapy as we were so shocked after realising that we had taken a shower and used toilets that were visible from the outside”, the man said. Staff at the £520-a-night hotel compounded the problem, the man said, by claiming that blinds in the sauna had been rolled up “by mistake” and calling the police when they complained, accusing them of obstructing the property’s business. In response to criticism online, the operator of the hotel admitted to making “mistakes during operations”. In a message on the hotel’s website, Josun Hotels & Resorts said: “We deeply apologise for causing inconvenience to customers due to the omission of glass barrier coatings … in some areas of the women’s sauna”. The sauna has been closed until the situation can be remedied, it added.

  • Rick Perry says Texans would choose to be without power for longer ‘to keep government out of their business’

    The former governor’s made the comments as 2.7m Texans are without power

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

    "I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been," the Trump sycophant told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • Elderly Asian Woman Called Racial Slurs, Needs 5-10 Stitches After Attack at Bakery in Queens

    On Wednesday afternoon, an unidentified man wearing a red jacket verbally assaulted and physically shoved Maggie Cheng’s mother on Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue in Flushing, Queens. The New York Police Department told NextShark that the woman was waiting at a bakery when the suspect approached her.

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • "Politically isolating": White House issues obstruction warning to GOP

    Mike Donilon, senior adviser to President Biden, argues in a memo to White House senior staff that GOP opposition to the COVID rescue package would shrink the party's already declining national support. What they're saying: "There seems to be a growing conventional wisdom that it is either politically smart — or, at worst, cost-free — for the GOP to adopt an obstructionist, partisan, base-politics posture," Donilon writes in the two-page memo, obtained by Axios. "However, there is lots of evidence that the opposite is true: ... this approach has been quite damaging to them."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: The memo cites a Morning Consult poll showing a Biden approval rating of 62% with registered voters. Just 23% of registered voters think the Republican Party is going in the right direction, while 63% say the party is on the wrong track.Other data points: Tens of thousands of Republicans across the country have switched party affiliation since the Capitol riot, the N.Y. Times reports. The Economist/YouGov polling finds a decline in voters calling themselves Republicans since November (from 42% to 37%)."[Y]ou see a party shrinking its appeal in this country — not growing it," Donilon writes. "Opposing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan only exacerbates Republicans' predicament. ... [T]he GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people."Polls put support for Biden's American Rescue Plan at 68% (Quinnipiac) or more.Donilon called opposition to the plan "politically isolating": "The country is looking for action. For progress. For solutions. On COVID. On the economy. You see it and hear it all over the country. Voters are hurting."Read the memo. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Police clash with residents in Portland over discarded food after power outage

    Video and photos showed mountains of food, including packaged meat, large juice cartons, and dairy products.

  • North Korea attempted to hack Covid-19 vaccine technology from Pfizer

    North Korea has attempted to steal Covid-19 vaccine technology by hacking Pfizer Inc according to South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS), Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. South Korea's Yonhap did not report when the alleged hacking took place or whether it was successful. Last year suspected North Korean hackers tried to break into at least nine health organisations, including Johnson & Johnson, Novavax Inc, and AstraZeneca. South Korea's intelligence agency said it had foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines. Digital espionage against health bodies, vaccine scientists and drugmakers has intensified during the Covid-19 pandemic as state-backed hacking groups scramble to obtain the latest research and information about the outbreak. North Korea is often accused of turning to an army of hackers to fill cash-strapped government coffers amid international sanctions that ban most international trade with the country. Health experts have said the country's hackers may be more interested in selling the stolen vaccine data than using it to develop a homegrown vaccine. North Korea is expected to receive nearly two million doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine by the first half of this year through the COVAX vaccine-sharing programme. North Korea has not confirmed any coronavirus infection, but the NIS had said an outbreak there cannot be ruled out as the country had active trade and people-to-people exchanges with China before closing the border in early 2020. Leader Kim Jong-un's wife, Ri Sol Ju, who has not been seen in public for more than a year, is keeping a low profile to avoid a risk of infection from Covid-19, NIS said, according to Yonhap.

  • Boris Johnson Struggles To Put On A Glove, Compares Himself To O.J. Simpson

    “I feel like O.J. Simpson," the British prime minister said during a visit to a coronavirus vaccination center in Wales.

  • France passes bill aimed at curbing Islamism

    France's National Assembly passed a controversial bill on Tuesday aimed at curbing the rise of Islamism.The so-called anti separatism bill strengthens the state's oversight of mosques, schools and sports clubs.It also includes tough new measures against online apologists for acts of violence and cracks down on practices like forced marriage and virginity testing.The bill was brought forward by President Emmanuel Macron who said it will strengthen the country's secular principles.His party said the need for such a law was highlighted by the killing of a schoolteacher in Paris last October.Samuel Paty was beheaded by a teenage Islamist after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on free speech.Less than a fortnight later, a church warden and two worshippers were killed in a basilica in Nice by a Tunisian Islamist.Guillaume Vuilletet is from the president's ruling party."The fight against 'separatism' has long been an imperative of national interest. The tragedy (Islamist killing of teacher Samuel Paty) has made it an urgent moral necessity. And so what is in this bill? First, it guarantees our need for secularism after major advances in our public actions. Second, it protects victims of 'separatism', be it physically or online."Tuesday's vote in the lower house was the first hurdle for a bill that's proved controversial on the left and right.Some on the left say it is an attack on France's five million Muslims, while critics on the right say it is too weak.Still - it sailed through with 347 votes in favor to 151 against.The legislation now moves to the Senate, where the centre-right opposition dominates.It's passage is seen as key to Macron's re-election hopes for 2022.French identity and domestic security are expected to be central issues in the presidential vote.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Supporters An Uncomfortable Truth About The Ex-President

    The late-night host tells Trump's fans how the former president really feels about them.

  • Texas contending with water nightmare on top of power crisis

    About 7 million under boil orders because of powerless water facilities and ruptured mains, officials said.