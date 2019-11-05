Introducing Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection (NSE:PUNJABCHEM), The Stock That Soared 359% In The Last Five Years

For many, the main point of investing in the stock market is to achieve spectacular returns. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. Just think about the savvy investors who held Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection Limited (NSE:PUNJABCHEM) shares for the last five years, while they gained 359%. If that doesn't get you thinking about long term investing, we don't know what will.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During five years of share price growth, Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 76% per year. The EPS growth is more impressive than the yearly share price gain of 36% over the same period. Therefore, it seems the market has become relatively pessimistic about the company.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

NSEI:PUNJABCHEM Past and Future Earnings, November 5th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection shareholders are down 7.2% for the year (even including dividends) , but the market itself is up 8.6%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 36% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Before forming an opinion on Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection you might want to consider these 3 valuation metrics.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on IN exchanges.

