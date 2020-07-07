Introducing Purity Spritz, A Modern Natural Twist of The Italian Spritz Cocktail Based on Purity´s Award-Winning Ultra-Premium Organic Vodka Enhanced with Natural Mediterranean Citrus

- Enhanced with natural Mediterranean Citrus flavors of Bergamot, Grapefruit and Orange.

- Easy cocktail for everyone to make at home. Just add your favorite bubbles!

- With no artificial flavors or sweeteners, our low-calorie Spritz has everything you need to create versatile cocktails and memorable moments.

- Based on Purity Signature 34 Edition Organic Vodka, winner of over 150 medals - with its heart slowly distilled 34 times for extra purity and smoothness.

ELLINGE CASTLE, Sweden, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With the Spritz cocktail trend taking the world by storm it´s now time for Americans to enjoy their spritz but in a more modern version than the outdated sugar full unnatural original. Based on Purity´s award-winning Signature 34 Edition Organic Vodka and enhanced with natural Mediterranean Citrus flavors of Bergamot, Grapefruit and Orange the new Purity Spritz is simply delicious.

Mathias Tönnesson is the master blender behind the award-winning distillery best known for Purity Vodka, winner of over 229 international medals including the award "World´s best tasting Vodka" by IWSC.

To make the all new Purity Spritz where flavors come together in perfect harmony, Mathias knew that he had to begin with an excellent base spirit.

He explains, "The secret to making a great spritz is having a fantastic base to start with. It's like cooking with a bad piece of meat versus a high-quality cut. Your foundation spirit must be exemplary." Mathias already had the perfect base spirit – the award-winning organic vodka made in an unusual way. Purity distills the heart of the vodka a whopping 34 times (and 51 times for their Purity Connoisseur 51 Reserve Organic Vodka) to make a spirit that is exceptionally smooth and flavorful.

Mathias says, "We distill our spirit very, very slowly, many times, in a specially designed copper still. It can be compared to when you slowly cook your food at a low temperature. It brings the most taste, character and depth to the spirit and it's a process that other brands don't bother with."

"We want to make it easy for everyone to make a great cocktail at home — with natural ingredients and free of artificial flavors. Just add your favorite bubbles with Purity Spritz for a perfect cocktail, be it Champagne, cava, prosecco - or plain soda. Fill your Copa glass with lots of ice and a grapefruit wheel and you'll have the best tasting summer drink," ends Tönnesson.

Purity Mediterranean Citrus Spritz is at your local spirits retailer for a suggested retail price of $24.99 per 750ml bottle.

For more information, please visit www.puritydistillery.com

ABOUT PURITY DISTILLERY

At the Swedish family-owned Purity Distillery we only have one motivation – to produce the best tasting spirits imaginable. It's a simple statement to make but much harder to achieve. For the last decade every decision is based on that one criterion. From choosing the best organic ingredients and mineral-rich soft natural water, to spending years refining our unique distillation process. Every step matter, because the taste matters. That's all that counts.

