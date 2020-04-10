Introducing Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (HKG:1881), The Stock That Dropped 45% In The Last Year

The simplest way to benefit from a rising market is to buy an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (HKG:1881) share price is down 45% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -16%. To make matters worse, the returns over three years have also been really disappointing (the share price is 41% lower than three years ago). The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 32% in the last three months. Of course, this share price action may well have been influenced by the 13% decline in the broader market, throughout the period.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Regal Real Estate Investment Trust saw its earnings per share drop below zero. While this may prove temporary, we'd consider it a negative, so it doesn't surprise us that the stock price is down. We hope for shareholders' sake that the company becomes profitable again soon.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1881 Past and Future Earnings April 10th 2020

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. In the case of Regal Real Estate Investment Trust, it has a TSR of -41% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Regal Real Estate Investment Trust shareholders are down 41% for the year (even including dividends) . Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 16%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3.3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Regal Real Estate Investment Trust better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Regal Real Estate Investment Trust (at least 1 which is significant) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.