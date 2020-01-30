Introducing Revasum (ASX:RVS), The Stock That Slid 53% In The Last Year

Revasum, Inc. (ASX:RVS) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 27% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like a receding glacier in a warming world, the share price has melted 53% in that period. So the bounce should be viewed in that context. You could argue that the sell-off was too severe.

Revasum isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last twelve months, Revasum increased its revenue by 79%. That's well above most other pre-profit companies. Meanwhile, the share price slid 53%. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the bottom line is concerning investors. We'd definitely consider it a positive if the company is trending towards profitability. If you can see that happening, then perhaps consider adding this stock to your watchlist.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

While Revasum shareholders are down 53% for the year, the market itself is up 24%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. It's great to see a nice little 0.6% rebound in the last three months. This could just be a bounce because the selling was too aggressive, but fingers crossed it's the start of a new trend. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Revasum (including 1 which is is a bit concerning) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on AU exchanges.

