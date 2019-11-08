Introducing Satin Creditcare Network (NSE:SATIN), The Stock That Slid 57% In The Last Three Years

The truth is that if you invest for long enough, you're going to end up with some losing stocks. But the last three years have been particularly tough on longer term Satin Creditcare Network Limited (NSE:SATIN) shareholders. Sadly for them, the share price is down 57% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 21% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Satin Creditcare Network actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 19% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

Revenue is actually up 39% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching Satin Creditcare Network more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Satin Creditcare Network shareholders are up 4.1% for the year. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return of around 7.8%. On the bright side, that's certainly better than the yearly loss of about 24% endured over the last three years, implying that the company is doing better recently. We hope the turnaround in fortunes continues. If you would like to research Satin Creditcare Network in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

