Introducing Satori Resources (CVE:BUD), The Stock That Tanked 89%

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. It hits us in the gut when we see fellow investors suffer a loss. Spare a thought for those who held Satori Resources Inc. (CVE:BUD) for five whole years - as the share price tanked 89%. Contrary to the longer term story, the last month has been good for stockholders, with a share price gain of 8.3%.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Satori Resources hasn't yet reported any revenue, so it's as much a business idea as an actual business. This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. As a result, we think it's unlikely shareholders are paying much attention to current revenue, but rather speculating on growth in the years to come. For example, investors may be hoping that Satori Resources finds some valuable resources, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. Satori Resources has already given some investors a taste of the bitter losses that high risk investing can cause.

Our data indicates that Satori Resources had CA$101,717 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in March 2019. That puts it in the highest risk category, according to our analysis. But since the share price has dived -36% per year, over 5 years, it looks like some investors think it's time to abandon ship, so to speak. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Satori Resources's cash levels have changed over time. The image below shows how Satori Resources's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

TSXV:BUD Historical Debt, July 31st 2019 More

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? I'd like that just about as much as I like to drink milk and fruit juice mixed together. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Satori Resources shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 8.3% over the last year. Notably the five-year annualised TSR loss of 36% per year compares very unfavourably with the recent share price performance. The long term loss makes us cautious, but the short term TSR gain certainly hints at a brighter future. Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

