Introducing Seafarms Group (ASX:SFG), The Stock That Dropped 38% In The Last Year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. Unfortunately the Seafarms Group Limited (ASX:SFG) share price slid 38% over twelve months. That's well bellow the market return of 19%. At least the damage isn't so bad if you look at the last three years, since the stock is down 4.7% in that time. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 14% in thirty days.

Seafarms Group isn't a profitable company, so it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Seafarms Group's revenue didn't grow at all in the last year. In fact, it fell 5.8%. That's not what investors generally want to see. The stock price has languished lately, falling 38% in a year. That seems pretty reasonable given the lack of both profits and revenue growth. It's hard to escape the conclusion that buyers must envision either growth down the track, cost cutting, or both.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We've already covered Seafarms Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Seafarms Group hasn't been paying dividends, but its TSR of -38% exceeds its share price return of -38%, implying it has either spun-off a business, or raised capital at a discount; thereby providing additional value to shareholders.

A Different Perspective

Seafarms Group shareholders are down 38% for the year, but the market itself is up 19%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 0.7%, each year, over five years. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. Shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

