Introducing Seroja Investments (SGX:IW5), The Stock That Slid 58% In The Last Five Years

We think intelligent long term investing is the way to go. But that doesn't mean long term investors can avoid big losses. For example the Seroja Investments Limited (SGX:IW5) share price dropped 58% over five years. That is extremely sub-optimal, to say the least. The falls have accelerated recently, with the share price down 22% in the last three months.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, Seroja Investments moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics might give us a better handle on how its value is changing over time.

Arguably, the revenue drop of 16% a year for half a decade suggests that the company can't grow in the long term. That could explain the weak share price.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SGX:IW5 Income Statement, August 13th 2019 More

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Seroja Investments shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 23% over the last year. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 16% per year over five years. We generally put more weight on the long term performance over the short term, but the recent improvement could hint at a (positive) inflection point within the business. Is Seroja Investments cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SG exchanges.

