Introducing Sheen Tai Holdings Group (HKG:1335), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Three Years

Sheen Tai Holdings Group Company Limited (HKG:1335) shareholders will doubtless be very grateful to see the share price up 108% in the last quarter. But over the last three years we've seen a quite serious decline. In that time, the share price dropped 68%. So it's good to see it climbing back up. While many would remain nervous, there could be further gains if the business can put its best foot forward.

Given that Sheen Tai Holdings Group didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Sheen Tai Holdings Group grew revenue at 28% per year. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. The share price has moved in quite the opposite direction, down 31% over that time, a bad result. This could mean hype has come out of the stock because the losses are concerning investors. When we see revenue growth, paired with a falling share price, we can't help wonder if there is an opportunity for those who are willing to dig deeper.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

A Dividend Lost

It's important to keep in mind that we've been talking about the share price returns, which don't include dividends, while the total shareholder return does. By accounting for the value of dividends paid, the TSR can be seen as a more complete measure of the value a company brings to its shareholders. Sheen Tai Holdings Group's TSR over the last 3 years is -65%; better than its share price return. Although the company had to cut dividends, it has paid cash to shareholders in the past.

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Sheen Tai Holdings Group has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 29% in the last twelve months. There's no doubt those recent returns are much better than the TSR loss of 4.5% per year over five years. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. You could get a better understanding of Sheen Tai Holdings Group's growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

