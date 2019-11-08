Introducing Sixt Leasing (ETR:LNSX), The Stock That Dropped 43% In The Last Three Years

Sixt Leasing SE (ETR:LNSX) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 10% in the last quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 43% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Sixt Leasing saw its EPS decline at a compound rate of 5.2% per year, over the last three years. This reduction in EPS is slower than the 17% annual reduction in the share price. So it's likely that the EPS decline has disappointed the market, leaving investors hesitant to buy. The less favorable sentiment is reflected in its current P/E ratio of 10.73.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Sixt Leasing the TSR over the last 3 years was -37%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Over the last year, Sixt Leasing shareholders took a loss of 9.2% , including dividends . In contrast the market gained about 12%. Of course the long term matters more than the short term, and even great stocks will sometimes have a poor year. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 14% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last three years. We would want clear information suggesting the company will grow, before taking the view that the share price will stabilize. Importantly, we haven't analysed Sixt Leasing's dividend history. This free visual report on its dividends is a must-read if you're thinking of buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

