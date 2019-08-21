Introducing Smart-Core Holdings (HKG:2166), The Stock That Dropped 20% In The Last Year

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. But if you buy individual stocks, you can do both better or worse than that. Investors in Smart-Core Holdings Limited (HKG:2166) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 20%. That's disappointing when you consider the market returned -7.2%. Smart-Core Holdings may have better days ahead, of course; we've only looked at a one year period. In the last ninety days we've seen the share price slide 26%.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the Smart-Core Holdings share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. It seems quite likely that the market was expecting higher growth from the stock. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

Smart-Core Holdings's dividend seems healthy to us, so we doubt that the yield is a concern for the market. From what we can see, revenue is pretty flat, so that doesn't really explain the share price drop. Of course, it could simply be that it simply fell short of the market consensus expectations.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Smart-Core Holdings the TSR over the last year was -17%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

Smart-Core Holdings shareholders are down 17% for the year (even including dividends), even worse than the market loss of 7.2%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 26% decline. This probably signals that the business has recently disappointed shareholders - it will take time to win them back. If you would like to research Smart-Core Holdings in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

