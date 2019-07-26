Introducing Spot Coffee (Canada) (CVE:SPP), The Stock That Zoomed 200% In The Last Three Years

It hasn't been the best quarter for Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. (CVE:SPP) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 16% in that time. In contrast, the return over three years has been impressive. Indeed, the share price is up a very strong 200% in that time. After a run like that some may not be surprised to see prices moderate. The fundamental business performance will ultimately dictate whether the top is in, or if this is a stellar buying opportunity.

Given that Spot Coffee (Canada) didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years Spot Coffee (Canada) saw its revenue shrink by 9.7% per year. So we wouldn't have expected the share price to gain 44% per year, but it has. It's fair to say shareholders are definitely counting on a bright future.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We like that insiders have been buying shares in the last twelve months. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Spot Coffee (Canada)'s earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Investors in Spot Coffee (Canada) had a tough year, with a total loss of 25%, against a market gain of about 0.9%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 14% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. It is all well and good that insiders have been buying shares, but we suggest you check here to see what price insiders were buying at.

