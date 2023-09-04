Introducing storm chances before heat/humidity exits

TechCrunch

Paytm, whose soundbox leads the market and is used by over 7 million merchants, launched an advanced version of the device that doubles as a card machine, accepting offerings from Rupay, Visa, Mastercard and American Express. In the new Soundbox, Paytm has found a way to make the conventionally costly point of sale terminals accessible to a larger group of merchants. Most cards offer this tap and pay capability, and a significant portion of card transactions fall within the $60 limit.