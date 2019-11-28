Introducing Systemair (STO:SYSR), A Stock That Climbed 53% In The Last Year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. For example, the Systemair AB (publ) (STO:SYSR) share price is up 53% in the last year, clearly besting the market return of around 18% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 22% in the last three years.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Systemair grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 66%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 53% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on Systemair, despite the growth. Interesting.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

We know that Systemair has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? If you're interested, you could check this free report showing consensus revenue forecasts.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Systemair, it has a TSR of 55% for the last year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Systemair shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 55% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 8.5% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on Systemair it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on SE exchanges.

