Introducing Thomson Medical Group (SGX:A50), The Stock That Dropped 21% In The Last Year

Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the Thomson Medical Group Limited (SGX:A50) share price is down 21% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of -0.2%. Thomson Medical Group hasn't been listed for long, so although we're wary of recent listings that perform poorly, it may still prove itself with time. Furthermore, it's down 14% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

Unhappily, Thomson Medical Group had to report a 43% decline in EPS over the last year. This fall in the EPS is significantly worse than the 21% the share price fall. It may have been that the weak EPS was not as bad as some had feared. Indeed, with a P/E ratio of 185.07 there is obviously some real optimism that earnings will bounce back.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We doubt Thomson Medical Group shareholders are happy with the loss of 20% over twelve months. That falls short of the market, which lost 0.2%. There's no doubt that's a disappointment, but the stock may well have fared better in a stronger market. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 14%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Given the relatively short history of this stock, we'd remain pretty wary until we see some strong business performance. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

