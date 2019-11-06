Introducing TV18 Broadcast (NSE:TV18BRDCST), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Three Years

While not a mind-blowing move, it is good to see that the TV18 Broadcast Limited (NSE:TV18BRDCST) share price has gained 20% in the last three months. But that doesn't help the fact that the three year return is less impressive. Truth be told the share price declined 42% in three years and that return, Dear Reader, falls short of what you could have got from passive investing with an index fund.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, TV18 Broadcast actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 17% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 48% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching TV18 Broadcast more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Investors in TV18 Broadcast had a tough year, with a total loss of 35%, against a market gain of about 8.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3.7% per year over five years. We realise that Buffett has said investors should 'buy when there is blood on the streets', but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality businesses. Before deciding if you like the current share price, check how TV18 Broadcast scores on these 3 valuation metrics.

