Introducing Ukraine’s first mobile app to connect veterans with sports rehab experts

TRENVET, the first mobile fitness app for veterans in Ukraine, has been developed and is now available for download.

How the new mobile app will assist veterans:

TRENVET is a mobile application designed to provide free sports rehabilitation services to veterans and servicemen. The app can be downloaded from both the Apple AppStore and GooglePlay.

TRENVET offers veterans and active-duty military personnel quick online access to free sports rehabilitation services across all regions of Ukraine. With the help of the app, users can find:

Trainers

Rehabilitation specialists

Masseurs

Furthermore, sports rehabilitation experts can also offer their services to veterans through the app.

Supporting Veterans’ Integration into Civilian Life

“Every veteran deserves the best support after returning from the conflict zone. Our TRENVET app aims to promote the integration of veterans into civilian life through sports and sports rehabilitation,” stated Serhiy Konyushok, co-founder of TRENVET.

Read also:

The TRENVET project was created by the NGO “The Unconquered Victory” and the NGO “Federation of Strongmen of Ukraine,” with support from the Ukrainian Veterans Fund.

An interactive presentation of TRENVET is scheduled for Oct. 9, at 3:00 p.m., at the Discipline Sports Club (6a Pyrohova St., Kyiv).

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine