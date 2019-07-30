Introducing UniDevice (ETR:UDC), The Stock That Dropped 11% In The Last Year

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. When you buy individual stocks, you can make higher profits, but you also face the risk of under-performance. Unfortunately the UniDevice AG (ETR:UDC) share price slid 11% over twelve months. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around -4.6%. Because UniDevice hasn't been listed for many years, the market is still learning about how the business performs. It's up 1.3% in the last seven days.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Even though the UniDevice share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past. The divergence between the EPS and the share price is quite notable, during the year. But we might find some different metrics explain the share price movements better.

UniDevice's revenue is actually up 29% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

We know that UniDevice has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

UniDevice shareholders are down 11% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 4.6%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. The share price decline has continued throughout the most recent three months, down 1.9%, suggesting an absence of enthusiasm from investors. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. Is UniDevice cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

