Introducing United States Lime & Minerals (NASDAQ:USLM), A Stock That Climbed 36% In The Last Five Years

The main point of investing for the long term is to make money. But more than that, you probably want to see it rise more than the market average. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) share price is up 36% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Zooming in, the stock is up a respectable 5.3% in the last year.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During five years of share price growth, United States Lime & Minerals achieved compound earnings per share (EPS) growth of 2.4% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 6.3% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of United States Lime & Minerals, it has a TSR of 41% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that United States Lime & Minerals shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 6.2% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Having said that, the five-year TSR of 7.1% a year, is even better. If you would like to research United States Lime & Minerals in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

