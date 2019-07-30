Introducing Universal Copper (CVE:UNV), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Three Years

Investing in stocks inevitably means buying into some companies that perform poorly. Long term Universal Copper Ltd. (CVE:UNV) shareholders know that all too well, since the share price is down considerably over three years. Regrettably, they have had to cope with a 68% drop in the share price over that period. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 50% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 43% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

Universal Copper didn't have any revenue in the last year, so it's fair to say it doesn't yet have a proven product (or at least not one people are paying for). This state of affairs suggests that venture capitalists won't provide funds on attractive terms. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. It seems likely some shareholders believe that Universal Copper will find or develop a valuable new mine before too long.

As a general rule, if a company doesn't have much revenue, and it loses money, then it is a high risk investment. You should be aware that there is always a chance that this sort of company will need to issue more shares to raise money to continue pursuing its business plan. While some such companies go on to make revenue, profits, and generate value, others get hyped up by hopeful naifs before eventually going bankrupt. It certainly is a dangerous place to invest, as Universal Copper investors might realise.

Our data indicates that Universal Copper had CA$23,360 more in total liabilities than it had cash, when it last reported in March 2019. That makes it extremely high risk, in our view. But with the share price diving 31% per year, over 3 years, it's probably fair to say that some shareholders no longer believe the company will succeed. You can see in the image below, how Universal Copper's cash levels have changed over time (click to see the values). The image below shows how Universal Copper's balance sheet has changed over time; if you want to see the precise values, simply click on the image.

In reality it's hard to have much certainty when valuing a business that has neither revenue or profit. Would it bother you if insiders were selling the stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

While the broader market gained around 1.1% in the last year, Universal Copper shareholders lost 50%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Longer term investors wouldn't be so upset, since they would have made 1.6%, each year, over five years. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. If you want to research this stock further, the data on insider buying is an obvious place to start. You can click here to see who has been buying shares - and the price they paid.

