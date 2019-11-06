Introducing Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM), A Stock That Climbed 47% In The Last Year

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ:VRRM) share price is 47% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 10.0% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! We'll need to follow Verra Mobility for a while to get a better sense of its share price trend, since it hasn't been listed for particularly long.

Because Verra Mobility is loss-making, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Verra Mobility grew its revenue by 43% last year. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Buyers pushed the share price 47% in response, which isn't unreasonable. If revenue stays on trend, there may be plenty more share price gains to come. But before deciding this growth stock is underappreciated, you might want to check out profitability trends (and cash flow)

Verra Mobility shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 47% over the last twelve months. The more recent returns haven't been as impressive as the longer term returns, coming in at just 5.7%. Having said that, we doubt shareholders would be concerned. It seems the market is simply waiting on more information, because if the business delivers so will the share price (eventually). Most investors take the time to check the data on insider transactions. You can click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling.

