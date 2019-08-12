Introducing Vince Holding (NYSE:VNCE), The Stock That Collapsed 96%

We're definitely into long term investing, but some companies are simply bad investments over any time frame. We really hate to see fellow investors lose their hard-earned money. Imagine if you held Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE) for half a decade as the share price tanked 96%. And some of the more recent buyers are probably worried, too, with the stock falling 38% in the last year. Furthermore, it's down 19% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

In the last half decade Vince Holding saw its share price fall as its EPS declined below zero. At present it's hard to make valid comparisons between EPS and the share price. However, we can say we'd expect to see a falling share price in this scenario.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:VNCE Past and Future Earnings, August 12th 2019 More

We know that Vince Holding has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store?

A Different Perspective

Investors in Vince Holding had a tough year, with a total loss of 38%, against a market gain of about 3.1%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 48% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. We'd need to see some sustained improvements in the key metrics before we could muster much enthusiasm.

We will like Vince Holding better if we see some big insider buys.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

