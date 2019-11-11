Introducing Visiomed Group (EPA:ALVMG), The Stock That Collapsed 99%

This month, we saw the Visiomed Group SA (EPA:ALVMG) up an impressive 82%. But only the myopic could ignore the astounding decline over three years. To wit, the share price sky-dived 99% in that time. So it sure is nice to see a big of an improvement. The thing to think about is whether the business has really turned around.

We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

Visiomed Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

Over three years, Visiomed Group grew revenue at 0.7% per year. Given it's losing money in pursuit of growth, we are not really impressed with that. But the share price crash at 78% per year does seem a bit harsh! While we're definitely wary of the stock, after that kind of performance, it could be an over-reaction. Before considering a purchase, take a look at the losses the company is racking up.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

ENXTPA:ALVMG Income Statement, November 10th 2019

What about the Total Shareholder Return (TSR)?

We've already covered Visiomed Group's share price action, but we should also mention its total shareholder return (TSR). Arguably the TSR is a more complete return calculation because it accounts for the value of dividends (as if they were reinvested), along with the hypothetical value of any discounted capital that have been offered to shareholders. We note that Visiomed Group's TSR, at -98% is higher than its share price return of -99%. When you consider it hasn't been paying a dividend, this data suggests shareholders have benefitted from a spin-off, or had the opportunity to acquire attractively priced shares in a discounted capital raising.

A Different Perspective

Investors in Visiomed Group had a tough year, with a total loss of 64%, against a market gain of about 17%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 55% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

