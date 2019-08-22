Introducing Xinchen China Power Holdings (HKG:1148), The Stock That Tanked 92%

Long term investing is the way to go, but that doesn't mean you should hold every stock forever. We don't wish catastrophic capital loss on anyone. Anyone who held Xinchen China Power Holdings Limited (HKG:1148) for five years would be nursing their metaphorical wounds since the share price dropped 92% in that time. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 59%. On top of that, the share price has dropped a further 13% in a month. We do note, however, that the broader market is down 8.0% in that period, and this may have weighed on the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Xinchen China Power Holdings's earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 48% each year. This change in EPS is reasonably close to the 40% average annual decrease in the share price. This suggests that market participants have not changed their view of the company all that much. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

SEHK:1148 Past and Future Earnings, August 22nd 2019 More

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Xinchen China Power Holdings shareholders are down 59% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 9.2%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 40% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. Is Xinchen China Power Holdings cheap compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

