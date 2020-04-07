Introducing Zhejiang RuiYuan Intelligent Control Technology (HKG:8249), The Stock That Tanked 76%

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But really big losses can really drag down an overall portfolio. So spare a thought for the long term shareholders of Zhejiang RuiYuan Intelligent Control Technology Company Limited (HKG:8249); the share price is down a whopping 76% in the last three years. That might cause some serious doubts about the merits of the initial decision to buy the stock, to put it mildly. The more recent news is of little comfort, with the share price down 64% in a year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 47% in the last 90 days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

Zhejiang RuiYuan Intelligent Control Technology wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, Zhejiang RuiYuan Intelligent Control Technology saw its revenue grow by 41% per year, compound. That is faster than most pre-profit companies. So on the face of it we're really surprised to see the share price down 38% a year in the same time period. You'd want to take a close look at the balance sheet, as well as the losses. Sometimes fast revenue growth doesn't lead to profits. Unless the balance sheet is strong, the company might have to raise capital.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:8249 Income Statement April 7th 2020 More

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 18% in the twelve months, Zhejiang RuiYuan Intelligent Control Technology shareholders did even worse, losing 64%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 20% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Zhejiang RuiYuan Intelligent Control Technology (3 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

