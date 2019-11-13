An Introduction to Investing in the Bond Market

The bond market is a safe harbor when the stock market starts going pear shaped, or just feels a bit wobbly. They come in all shapes and sizes from Treasury to junk, and are often a very strong option for someone looking to diversify their portfolio with a bit of stability. Here’s what you need to know about bonds and bond investment.

What is a Bond?

Bonds are structured debt sold by corporations, municipal governments or the federal government. A bond note is paid off over a period of years called its “term to maturity.” At the end of this period the bond is considered mature and the borrower has to pay back the full value of the loan, typically the face value of the bond. During the term of maturity the borrower makes periodic interest payments on the note.

So, for example, say you purchased a 30 year U.S. Treasury bond with a face value of $100 and an interest rate of 2%. The 30 year Treasury bond pays bi-annually. In this case every six months for the next 30 years you would receive a payment of $2, the interest on your bond. At the end of 30 years the bond would mature and you would receive your $100 dollars back.

Note that while most bonds are structured this way, not all are. For example, the U.S. savings bond does not make regular interest payments. Instead, it pays the interest in one lump sum when the owner redeems their bond for its face value. There are also zero-coupon bonds, which sell below face value instead of issuing interest.

A bond is a loan. It is you, the purchaser, lending this amount of money to the issuer for a period of time in exchange for interest payments.

Bond Risk and Ratings

Bonds are considered a highly safe investment, but that doesn’t make them entirely risk free. The bond rating system ranks bonds based on the creditworthiness of the issuing institution. Think of it like a credit score for corporations.

The higher a bond’s rating, the safer it is as an investment. However, as with all investments, this means that it will also pay a lower rate of interest. The inverse is true as well. Low-rated bonds pay better rates of interest, but that’s because they come with an increasingly significant risk that the issuer will default on their note. In that event you will lose both future interest payments and the repayment of your principal.

Generally speaking the bottom half of both ranking systems are considered “junk bonds.”

The three bond rating agencies are Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s and Fitch. Standard & Poor’s and Fitch rate bonds on a scale from AAA to D. Mood’s rates bonds from Aaa to C.

Bond Markets

There are two ways to invest in bonds:

The Primary Market

In the primary bond market, you purchase bonds directly from the issuer. For example, when you buy a Treasury bond from the United States government you have participated in the primary bond market. In this format, you have directly lent money to the issuer. You receive the bond in exchange and are now entitled to regular payments.

The Secondary Market

The secondary bond market is where investors swap bonds among themselves. Say you purchase a 20 year, $1,000 bond from ABC Corporation at 3% interest. You could either hold this bond for two decades or you could sell the bond to another investor. In the former case, your profit would come from the note’s long term interest payments. In the latter case, your profit would come from selling the bond for (hopefully) more than you paid for it.

The price of a bond is influenced by several factors, including: The interest rate it pays (higher interest notes have more value); the term of maturity (notes with more years left until maturity may have more value because they will pay more interest); and the bond’s rating (investors will pay less for riskier notes).

The secondary bond market works by balancing time value of money against security. Investors sell bonds on this market when they want their principal back sooner rather than later. They don’t want to wait 20 years, they want to move their money elsewhere immediately. Investors buy bonds on this market when they want a safe investment. This investor wants the guarantee of a long-term interest payment more than they want liquidity.