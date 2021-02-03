Intruder accused of impaling school’s tortoise returns with brick, California cops say

Don Sweeney
Updated
A man accused of impaling a California preschool’s beloved 70-year-old tortoise with a wooden post returned early Monday with a brick in search of the injured animal, police say.

“I was terrified,” said preschool director Yvonne Co, who spotted the man fleeing Play ‘N’ Learn Preschool in San Jose at 4 a.m. after his release from jail, The Mercury News reported.

George Robles, 40, had been arrested Saturday after he stabbed the tortoise, named Michelangelo, through the shell, McClatchy News reported. Michelangelo is recovering at a local veterinary hospital.

Police are not sure why Robles, who originally faced charges including vandalism and animal abuse, was released from county jail, KTVU reported.

A police crisis team found Robles after he fled the preschool Monday and re-arrested him, KPIX reported.

“He should not have been released after something like this,” Co told The Mercury News. “That’s insane. What could he do next to anyone else?”

Administrator Tammy Lariz, who found Michelangelo injured Saturday, said she discovered the tortoise’s enclosure had been disturbed during Monday’s incident, according to the publication. She also found a brick and chunk of concrete nearby.

Michelangelo, named by children for the “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” hero, came to the preschool four years ago from a rescue organization, McClatchy News reported.

“The kids love him,” said teacher Brooke Lariz, who called him “a happy little tortoise,” although Michelangelo weighs 65 pounds. “They get so excited. … He loves to be around the kids.”

Veterinarian Dr. Tal Solomon of Archvet Animal Hospital treated Michelangelo after the “brutal” attack, McClatchy News reported. “He can’t even run away,” Solomon said.

On Monday, Solomon told The Mercury News that Michelangelo is “definitely eating a lot more and is more active.”

San Jose police have posted several photos on Facebook of officers bringing lettuce, strawberries and other treats to Michelangelo as he recovers.

