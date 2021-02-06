Intruder at Air Force One base sparks global security review

Joint Base Andrews is home to the presidential aircraft, Air Force One

The US Air Force will conduct a global security review after an intruder entered the base that houses the presidential air craft, Air Force One.

On Thursday, an unarmed man was able to access Maryland's Joint Base Andrews and enter a C-40 aircraft, part of a fleet used by government leaders.

"Everyone is taking this very seriously," said defence department spokesman John Kirby on Friday.

There is no suggestion that the intruder is linked to extremist groups.

The suspect was detained by security forces on the base, according to a statement from the Air Force. He was given a federal summons for trespassing and handed over to local law enforcement. No personnel were harmed during the breach.

The intruder had two outstanding warrants, but no further details were provided.

Joint Base Andrews is located about 15 miles (24km) from the White House in Washington, DC, and is frequently used by the president, vice-president and other US leaders.

President Joe Biden flew from the base to his home in Wilmington, Delaware, on Friday evening.

The Air Force's inspector general will conduct an investigation into the break-in, the Air Force said in its statement. It will also conduct a "comprehensive review of installation security and trends" on its bases around the world.

"The security of our installation is paramount," said Col Roy Oberhaus, a commander at Joint Base Andrews in a statement. "This was a serious breach of security".

The break-in comes nearly one month after the 6 January riots at the US Capitol, which has left stricter security protocols in place. Thousands of National Guard troops will remain in Washington until March.