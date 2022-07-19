Intruder Arrested At Drake’s Mansion Claims To Be His Son

A man who claimed to be Drake’s son was arrested last week, after trespassing onto the rapper’s $70 million mansion estate.

TMZ reported that cops were called to the Beverly Hills mansion after an employee spotted the intruder near the pool house.

LAPD questioned the 23-year-old who claimed that Drake was his father, and he was just waiting for the rapper to return to his home.

LAPD arrested the man for misdemeanor trespassing and shared that he never made it inside of Drake’s mansion, nor was the ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ rapper at home when the incident took place.

According to HipHopDX, Drake purchased the $70 million mansion earlier this year. It features 10 bedrooms, 22 bathrooms, a wine cellar, elevator, private orchard, 11-car garage, and previously belonged to British pop star Robbie Williams.

The estate reaches a total of 20,000 square feet and sprawls out more than 20 acres, making it the largest amount of land of any property in the entire zip code of 90210.

Unfortunately, this is not the first that Drake has had to deal with the dangers of trespassing.

As Blavity previously reported, a fan by the name of Mesha Collins was arrested for trespassing on Drake’s Hidden Hills property back in 2017.

According to HipHopDX, Collins took several items which included sodas and water from the residence. She was also wearing one of the rapper’s hoodies when she was arrested, and claimed that she had permission to be inside of the rapper’s home.

Drake accused Collins of sending him disturbing text messages, instructing him to put a bullet through his head and claimed she even threatened to shoot the rapper and his son.

Due to Collin’s actions, Drake shared that he suffered “emotional distress” and was “concerned” for his and his family’s safety.

Last year, Collins filed a lawsuit against the rapper, asking for $4 million in damages for alleged defamation and invasion of privacy. The court, however, dismissed Collin’s lawsuit.