Ax-wielding intruder arrested after he injures man during Naugatuck home invasion, police say

An ax-wielding intruder who police said sneaked into a Naugatuck home over the weekend and attacked the occupants has been arrested. It is at least the second violent, domestic-related home invasion in the state this week.

Steven Mark Pelletier, 53, of Salem Street in Naugatuck was found in a Waterbury hotel after the Sunday intrusion and charged with home invasion, first-degree assault, disorderly conduct and second-degree threatening. He was in custody at New Haven Correctional Center on $260,000 bail after his arraignment Monday, prison records show.

According to police, residents of the home called them when a large rock was thrown through the picture window. The person who had thrown the rock fled before an officer arrived, but police suspect Pelletier.

Police said they were again called about 2 a.m. Sunday when an intruder police say was Pelletier got into the house through the basement armed with a large wooden ax and clashed with residents. One was able to call 911 despite Pelletier’s efforts to keep the victims from calling for help.

The ax was taken from Pelletier during the struggle, police said, but he “then proceeded grab several knives from the kitchen and began throwing them at both victims,” police said in a news release. Pelletier left.

A man was cut on his hand and had to be taken to the hospital.

The home invasion is at least the second intrusion stemming from domestic violence in the state in two days. On Monday, a man burst into a Newington motel, threw an object at a woman, injuring her, and stabbed a man 13 times, police said.

Like Naugatuck, Newington police also made an arrest the same day.

Naugatuck police said victims of domestic violence should not hesitate to call for help.

“No person should have the safety of their home and person violated,” they said. “If you or anyone you know is in a domestic violence relationship and needs assistance, please know that there are resources throughout the state to assist you and NPD is always here.”

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence says those who need help or just someone to talk to, should visit CTSafeConnect.org or call or text 888-774-2900. Advocates are available 24/7.

