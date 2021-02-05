Intruder who breached Joint Base Andrews got inside official aircraft

Tara Copp

An unauthorized person breached security at Joint Base Andrews, where presidential planes are kept, and got inside one of the aircraft used to transport the nation’s elected leaders, the base confirmed Friday.

The Air Force Office of Special Investigations detained and interviewed the unidentified man on Thursday, after they drove past security personnel and onto Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

“The individual gained unauthorized access to the flightline and entered a C-40 aircraft assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing,” Joint Base Andrews said in a statement. “Joint Base Andrews Security Forces responded, detained and interviewed the individual. U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations assisted with the interview.”

“He was booked by OSI and given a federal summons for trespassing. He was turned over to local law enforcement, given that he had two outstanding warrants,” the base statement said. “The man was unarmed and did not harm any personnel and there is no indication that the individual has any links to extremist groups.”

The C-40 is the Air Force equivalent of a 737, painted in blue and white and used to transport government officials, including the president.

The incursion occurred a day before President Joe Biden was scheduled to depart from Andrews for Delaware, and amid heightened security around Washington following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Thousands of National Guard members remain in the capital due to intelligence reports of potential risk for violence at upcoming protests.

The White House referred all questions to the Air Force.

The sprawling base is home to the presidential planes, which are designated Air Force One when the president is on board, and dozens of additional military executive transport aircraft used to fly Cabinet members on official business.

Other aircraft stationed at Andrews include F-16 fighter jets, large C-17 cargo planes that ferry Secret Service motorcade vehicles and a squadron of dark blue and white Air Force UH-1N Huey helicopters.

One of those Hueys was shot at over Virginia last August, injuring the pilot. The FBI has not identified a suspect in that case, which remains under investigation, the FBI Washington Field Office told McClatchy this week.

McClatchy White House reporter Michael Wilner contributed to this report.

