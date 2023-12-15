Intruder breaks into L.A. County home as family was still inside

Surveillance video captured the moment an intruder broke into a Lakewood home as a family was inside. “It was about 8:30 p.m. and my sister, my grandchildren and myself, we were all here,” said Shimika Davis, the homeowner. “My grandchildren and I were upstairs and he was downstairs in my home.” Video shows the intruder climbing over a wall in the victim's backyard and walking to the back patio door. He peered into the home for nearly an hour before breaking in. KTLA's Rick Chambers reports on Dec. 14, 2023.

View comments