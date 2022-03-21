Intruder bursts into apartment and shoots dog to death, say Manchester police

Mark Hayward, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
Mar. 21—A home invader forced his way into an Orange Street apartment overnight and shot a dog to death, Manchester police say.

The incident took place about 1:15 a.m. Monday. People in the apartment at 137 Orange St. scattered, with one diving through a second-floor glass window and suffering serious injuries, police said.

Police later found a victim at Myrtle Street and had him transported to a hospital. The intruder was known by the people in the apartment, police said.

Police said the dog was a pit bull.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Manchester police or the Manchester Crimeline, which takes anonymous tips.

