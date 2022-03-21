Intruder bursts into apartment and shoots dog to death, say Manchester police

Mar. 21—A home invader forced his way into an Orange Street apartment overnight and shot a dog to death, Manchester police say.

The incident took place about 1:15 a.m. Monday. People in the apartment at 137 Orange St. scattered, with one diving through a second-floor glass window and suffering serious injuries, police said.

Police later found a victim at Myrtle Street and had him transported to a hospital. The intruder was known by the people in the apartment, police said.

Police said the dog was a pit bull.

Anyone with information about the shooting should contact Manchester police or the Manchester Crimeline, which takes anonymous tips.