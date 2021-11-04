Intruder dead in home invasion

Nov. 4—CROWN POINT — A State Police helicopter flew low over Creek Road in Crown Point Wednesday afternoon, taking photos of the area around a house where one intruder died during a home invasion early Tuesday morning.

At least two men broke into a house at 1733/35 Creek Road just before 12:30 a.m. and confronted the resident.

Neighbors said they heard multiple gunshots from within the house, and police have identified Jonathan Winkler, 27, of Monroe, Orange County, as the deceased suspect. The other suspect fled the scene and is being sought by State Police.

The resident of the home was also shot in the altercation and was airlifted to UVM Medical Center in Burlington for treatment. Police said his injuries are not life-threatening.

Police have not identified the resident of the home who was shot in what was apparently a targeted intrusion. They say there is no threat to the public at this time.

On Wednesday, a State Police command center was set up at the Crown Point fire station, with investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigation and uniform troopers coming and going.

State Police are asking for the public's help in the investigation. Anyone who was in the vicinity of Creek Road, Sugar Hill Road or Pearl Street in Crown Point between 10 p.m. Oct. 31 and 1 a.m. Nov. 1 and saw a black Acura sedan or a sport motorcycle has been urged to call State Police at 518 873-2750.

An autopsy is being scheduled on Winkler to determine the exact cause of death, police said.

State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision inmate lookup data shows he was arrested in Nassau County in 2018 for felony second-degree vehicular assault. He served six months in state prison and was released on one year of parole in September 2018.

The home was processed Tuesday by members of the Troop B Forensic Identification Unit, who could be seen entering wearing protective clothing. A Total Station instrument, which does 3D forensic mapping for scene reconstruction, was activated on the house's side lawn at one point Tuesday.

Police said they're attempting to identify other possible suspects in the incident. No reason for the home invasion has been released by State Police.