Intruder forcibly kisses woman as she does laundry in her home, Florida police say

A man entered a woman’s home and kissed her on the cheek against her will while she was doing laundry, according to a Florida sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to a call for a burglary in progress at a home in North Fort Myers on July 25 and found the man still inside, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.





The woman later told authorities that the man had come into her home while she was washing clothes, “grabbed her from behind, and tried to forcibly kiss her on the cheek,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

The woman ran from the home and called 911.

Deputies arrested the 36-year-old man, who said he was in Fort Myers to help his brother with construction, and charged him with burglary with battery, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fort Myers is about 160 miles northwest of Miami.

