Intruder at high school touches girl, asks others for a kiss, California officials say

An intruder who touched a girl’s face in an Alameda High School classroom later eluded a teacher who tried to follow him off campus, California officials reported.

The “scary” and “unsettling” incident took place just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, when a man entered a classroom, approached the girl and touched her face, the Alameda Unified School District said in a news release.

When the teacher asked what he was doing, the man left the room and asked two girls in the hallway outside if he could kiss one of them, the release said.

The teacher followed the man, who left campus before a lockdown or other emergency procedures could be activated, the district said.

The teacher trailed the man to a Bay Area Rapid Transit station, where he asked security officers for help, the release said.

Security officers took a photo of the man but lost sight of him in the crowd, the district said. The Alameda Police Department is investigating the incident.

In an unrelated incident earlier in the day, a former Alameda High School student returned to campus and ”began acting erratically,” the release said.

After being alerted by students, campus security brought the man to the front office, where the principal talked to him until police and firefighters arrived, according to the release.

Alameda is a city of 76,000 just south of Oakland in the San Francisco Bay Area.

