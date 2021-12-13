Intruder jumps from window after homeowner fires at him, Georgia cops say

A burglar jumped out of a window after a Georgia homeowner started shooting at him, officials said.

A woman was at work when her son called to tell her someone was in their house early Saturday, Dec. 11, the The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said in an incident report.

When the woman got home, officials said she went upstairs and found someone in her room. She told deputies she “fired several rounds” at the intruder before he escaped through a window.

The person that the homeowner confronted was injured, according to WJBF, which didn’t share additional information about his condition. Deputies told news outlets a second burglar also left the scene.

The woman’s son reportedly also called 911, and deputies arrived at the house at about 1:30 a.m. They responded to Crosscreek Road in the Hephzibah area, southwest of downtown Augusta, according to the sheriff’s office.

As of Saturday afternoon, the break-in was still under investigation, WRDW reported.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office didn’t immediately share additional information with McClatchy News on Dec. 13.

