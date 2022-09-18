Intruder killed in struggle with homeowner after breaking into Wisconsin home, cops say

A Wisconsin man killed an intruder who broke into his home and attacked him, according to the Kenosha Police Department.

Officers responded to calls from a neighborhood on the city’s west side around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16, for a “suspicious” person seen damaging vehicles and trying to break into homes, the department said in a release.

“The guy was going absolutely crazy, throwing rocks at cars, houses,” resident Jayme Raddatz told TV station WTMJ.

Then the man “forced his way into one of the houses and attacked the homeowner,” police said.

Raddatz and his family were settling in for a movie night when they noticed the commotion, WTMJ reported.

“He had his arm in trying to open the door,” Raddatz said. “My neighbor was beating on his arm screaming for help.”

During the struggle, the homeowner killed the intruder, police said.

“As it was happening some of my family members heard a loud thump, then a scream,” next-door neighbor Alfredo Monroy told WISN. “Policemen were just coming down the street, there was probably a dozen or more police officers here.”

Police did not say how the suspect was killed.

An investigation is underway and anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-605-5203, or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

