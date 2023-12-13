Intruder sexually assaults child in bedroom, then flees, California cops say

An intruder sexually assaulted a child in her bedroom in an early morning attack, then walked away, California police reported.

The assault took place between 2 and 3 a.m. Dec. 2, Culver City police said in a Tuesday, Dec. 12, news release.

The intruder left the home on foot at 7 a.m., and police were notified at 7:46 a.m., officers said.

Police searched the neighborhood and found video evidence of the man leaving the home, officers said.

Investigators are “working tirelessly” to identify the man, police said.

Police ask anyone with information to call Lt. Ryan Thompson at 310-253-6302.

Culver City is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles.

